New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Ended His Presidential Campaign

"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election, and it's clearly not my time," he said on MSNBC's Morning Joe . "So I'm going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I'm going to keep speaking up for working people."

De Blasio has never registered in national or state polls for the sprawling Democratic primary, which now still includes 19 candidates. He has long tried to make himself a national figure on progressive issues, but that position has been filled by several other higher-polling and better known candidates in this year's primary. A poll this week of New York Democratic voters showed de Blasio getting less than one percent support in his state.

De Blasio had said earlier this month that he likely would not continue his campaign if he did not make the next presidential debates in October, something that looked deeply unlikely. That's a decision many other candidates could now be presented with: So far, only 11 candidates have qualified for the debates.