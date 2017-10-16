Google Photos Can Recognize Your Pets Now

If you have lots of pictures of your dog or cat, Google Photos will start sorting them into distinct groupings.

Machine learning has, for too long, ignored your dog, head cocked plaintively to the side, wondering why his face has not been recognized and categorized ("CHAMP!") alongside others in your smartphone such as "Mom," or "Mike," or any number of other humans whose faces are algorithmically detected and grouped together in your smartphone app.

Is he not a good boy? Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy?

That's right! Champ's a good boy! Good boy!

In a pun-laden blog post, Google announced on Monday that its Photos application can now recognize your pets, and will sort them into their own groupings.