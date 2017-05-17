Here's Everything You Need To Know About Google IO 2017

Google is holding its annual developer's conference in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. The company is expected to talk about its new Android O mobile operating system, its efforts in artificial intelligence, a new version of its Assistant for Apple's iOS, and more.

Welcome to Google IO 2017

On Wednesday at Google's annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, the tech giant unveiled a series of new software features and updates that emphasized the company's intensified focus on artificial intelligence, voice as an interface, and accessibility for new users in the developing world. Several of the company's marquee products got improvements or additions, including Gmail, Google Assistant, Google Home, Google Photos, YouTube, and its Android OS. Here are the highlights: