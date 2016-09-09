Facebook Co-Founder Commits $20 Million To Help Democrats Win In 2016

"The Republican Party, and Donald Trump in particular, is running on a zero-sum vision."

Dustin Moskovitz, the billionaire co-founder of Facebook and Asana, announced on Thursday that he intends to give $20 million to a "number of organizations" to help Democrats, and Hillary Clinton, win in 2016.



Moskovitz published a fiercely worded Medium post arguing that Republican nominee Donald Trump is "running on a zero-sum vision" and that his attempts to woo economically disenfranchised voters "are quite possibly a deliberate con, an attempt to rally energy and support without the ability or intention to deliver."

He also wrote that while he and his wife, Cari Tuna, have previously voted for Democrats in presidential elections, this is the first time they endorsed a candidate and donated.

The move represents a sharp break with Asana and Facebook board member, Peter Thiel, a Trump delegate who spoke at the Republican National Convention and earlier this week published an op-ed in the Washington Post in support of the Republican nominee.

It's not the first time he's broken with his board member, or publicly criticized Trump. In June, in response to a BuzzFeed News inquiry, Moskovitz seemed to distance himself from Thiel's views, and disavowed Trump's comments on Muslims.