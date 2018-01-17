"You Are The Spawn Of Satan": Abuse Victims Address Former USA Gymnastics Doctor In Court

Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual abuse for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

Dozens of women addressed former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in court Wednesday, detailing the pain and anguish he caused when he sexually abused them as child athletes in his care.

More than 140 women, including Olympic medalists, have accused Nassar of abuse, and nearly 100 were scheduled to speak during his four-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Michigan.



Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual abuse for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

"Larry, the thing you didn't realize when you were sexually assaulting me ... was that you were building an army of survivors who would ultimately expose you for who you are," Amanda Thomashow said in court Wednesday. "From this rubble we will rise as an army of female warriors."



Choking back tears, several of the women who spoke in open court detailed how Nassar inserted ungloved fingers into their vaginas and rectums — many at Michigan State University's sports medicine clinic when they were under the age of 16.

Former gymnast Gwen Anderson detailed how she remembers flinching from Nassar's touch.



"I still remember him saying, 'It's OK. I know you're not used to being touched there, but it will feel better,'" Anderson said, adding that she struggled with the decision to speak on the record as she didn't want to expose her weakest moment.

"I’ve come to realize this moment is not my weakest moment," she continued. "This is my moment of strength. This is my time to close the chapter of being a victim and open the chapter of being a survivor.”

