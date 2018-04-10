A Woman Sued Michigan State University After She Said An Official Discouraged Her From Reporting Her Rape. The School Says That’s Not True.

The female student was allegedly raped by three basketball players one week after the team's Final Four loss to Duke in 2015.

A Michigan State University student filed a federal lawsuit this week saying she was raped by three members of the school's basketball team and was discouraged from reporting the crime by a school official — an allegation the university said was false.

According to the complaint filed in federal court in Michigan on Monday, the woman was allegedly raped by three basketball players one week after the team's Final Four loss to Duke in 2015. The woman, an 18-year-old freshman at the time studying to become a sports journalist, and the three basketball players are not named in the complaint.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of sexual assault allegations at MSU. The school has been at the center of the Larry Nassar scandal earlier this year, and ESPN reported that MSU's basketball and football programs mishandled reports of sexual assault since 2007.

In a statement released Wednesday, the university denied discouraging the woman from reporting the alleged assault, adding that the woman never revealed the names of the alleged assailants. The statement also contradicted several of the claims made in the lawsuit.

“We are deeply saddened when any student comes to us as the result of a sexual assault,” MSU Interim President John Engler said in a statement. “For the unfortunate cases where it does happen, MSU has the resources tools and expertise to respond.”

The lawsuit said that on April 11, 2015, when the woman and her roommate went to Harper's Bar in East Lansing. Shortly after midnight, members of the basketball team entered the bar.

One of the players bought the woman a drink and introduced her to his teammates. The men then invited her to a party at one of their apartments and falsely told her that her roommate was already on her way there, according to the complaint.

"At this point, Plaintiff was having a hard time holding on to her glass even though she had not had a lot to drink," the complaint reads.

Once they got to the apartment, the woman "was feeling discombobulated. She tried to send a phone text, but she could not control her thumbs to formulate a text," the lawsuit said. She began to think that maybe she had been drugged.

According to the complaint, one of the players pulled the woman into a bedroom and told her "you are mine for the night," according to the lawsuit.

The woman began to feel uncomfortable, the complaint states, and was able to leave the bedroom and head back into the living room.

Soon after, another basketball player offered to show the woman his basketball memorabilia, according to the lawsuit, and took her into a bedroom.

She "was forcefully thrown face down on the bed, held in place so she could not move, while [the basketball player] raped Plaintiff from behind," according to the complaint. "Plaintiff was crying, she could not move, nor could she speak. At no point did she consent to the sexual activity."

As soon as the basketball player finished assaulting her, the first player who told her she was "mine for the night" and a third basketball player allegedly came into the room, held her down, and raped her, according to the complaint

The woman does not remember anything else from that night, according to the complaint. When she woke up on the couch a few hours later, she called a taxi and went back to her dorm room.