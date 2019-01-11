A Woman Was Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Nail Salon Worker After Refusing To Pay For A Manicure

The woman who allegedly killed a nail salon worker with a stolen car after refusing to pay for a $35 manicure was arrested Friday.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that 21-year-old Krystal Whipple was arrested in Glendale, Arizona, without incident in connection to the hit-and-run killing of Las Vegas nail salon worker Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Q. Nguyen.



The incident occurred Dec. 29 in Las Vegas after the credit card used by Whipple was declined. Nguyen, 51, then followed her outside to prevent her from leaving. But police allege Whipple got into her car and drove off, striking Nguyen — a mother to three daughters — and dragging her briefly behind the car before leaving the scene.

The violent confrontation was caught on surveillance video.

Nguyen died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.



Whipple was identified as a suspect by police Jan. 3, and a few days later, the woman’s family appeared on ABC News and urged her to come forward.

“You can’t run, baby. You cannot run,” Whipple’s mother told ABC News. “You have to come forward, baby.”