A Series Of Videos Showing Officer Misconduct Have Put A Georgia Police Department Under Review

In the latest bodycam video, Roswell police officers left a 13-year-old boy in a freezing car to "get a little chilly" and start telling them what they want to know.

City officials in Roswell, Georgia, have initiated a review of the police department after a series of videos released last month showed misconduct by officers — including one released last week that showed a 13-year-old boy being held in a freezing patrol car.

The bodycam footage was of a Jan. 2 incident that showed police officers leaving a handcuffed boy in the back of a police vehicle in the freezing cold in order to get information from him.



The boy, who has not been identified, was stopped after a police officer saw him driving a golf cart down a highway. In the footage, the boy can be heard giving the officer, C. Dickerson, conflicting answers about where he lived and how he obtained the golf cart.

The officer then searched the boy, handcuffed him, and placed him in the back of her police cruiser while she figured out what to do.

At this point the boy can be heard crying that the handcuffs are hurting him and that he just wants to go home.



She told the boy the incident didn't warrant an arrest, but that she also could not allow him to drive off in the golf cart. She had to find his mother, Dickerson said. However, boy would not tell officers how they could contact his mother.

Sgt. Daniel Elzey, who was also on the scene, then proceeded to roll down the windows of the police vehicle to let the 13-year-old "get a little chilly. Maybe that’ll help."



"He won’t say anything if he’s sitting there in the back seat and it’s warm," Elzey is heard saying. “So, he can sit over there and be cold.”



After a few minutes, the sergeant asks the boy if he's "getting cold yet."

"You can take it? Cool. So can I," Elzey said. "Because I’ve got heat in this car."



According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the boy was ultimately released to his mother. The police report made no mention of the officers intentionally leaving the boy in the cold, according to the paper. Elzey was subsequently placed on paid administrative leave.