UPenn Student Responds To Sexist Email With "This Is What Rape Culture Looks Like" Flyers

More than 600 flyers have been plastered on the Philadelphia campus since Monday.

A group of about 15 students at the University of Pennsylvania plastered hundreds of fliers on campus in protest of an email that went out to several female freshmen.

The August 31 email, which was sent to an undisclosed list of recipients with "Wild Wednesday" as the subject line, was addressed to "ladies."



The email, written in the format of a poem, invited women to a party and encouraged them to drink Natty Light and to "please wear something tight."

It is unclear how many freshmen received the invitation for the party to be held Wednesday night at the OZ house — an off-campus fraternity, which is not recognized by the university.

Amanda Silberling, a UPenn junior, and some of her friends saw the email and discussed how they believe it perpetuated rape culture and exemplified how women on campus are often treated.

Together, they decided to collectively take action by designing, printing, and distributing flyers around campus.