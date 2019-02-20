A University Of California Santa Cruz Student Was Charged With Creating An App Called "Banana Plug" To Sell Drugs

A University of California Santa Cruz student was indicted last week for allegedly developing an app called "Banana Plug" to sell drugs — including cocaine and methamphetamine — and advertising the illicit services on flyers posted across campus.

Collin Riley Howard, 18, was charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to the indictment filed in the Northern District of California. Howard's lawyer didn't immediately return a request for comment.



According to the local US Attorney, Howard developed "Banana Slug" — available on the Apple's App store — and offered drugs such as cocaine and molly. Users were also invited to make special requests on the app.