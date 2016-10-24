Trump Supporters Are Harassing Journalists By Tweeting These Photos

Trump has riled up supporters at his rallies by saying the media is out to "rig" the election — now some have taken to Twitter under the hashtag #TheList.

Trump supporters are tweeting pictures of journalists with a red X over their faces and including them on the hashtag #TheList.

The Republican nominee has steadily maintained the conspiracy theory that the media is part of a Clinton-friendly system that is "rigging" the election. Trump often whips supporters into a frenzy over this point at rallies, and the supporters often chant anti-media slogans at journalists.

As reported by BuzzFeed News Monday, supporters chanted "Lügenpresse" at journalists at Saturday's rally. The phrase means "lying press" in German, dates back to the mid-1800s, and was used by the Nazis to discredit the media.

A number of other reporters, including Politico's Hadas Gold, have previously received threats and anti-Semitic messages from self-described Trump supporters.

Trump supporters are crossing out photos of people they believe are "thwarting American democracy and freedom."

