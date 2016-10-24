Trump Supporters Are Harassing Journalists By Tweeting These Photos
Trump has riled up supporters at his rallies by saying the media is out to "rig" the election — now some have taken to Twitter under the hashtag #TheList.
Trump supporters are tweeting pictures of journalists with a red X over their faces and including them on the hashtag #TheList.
The Republican nominee has steadily maintained the conspiracy theory that the media is part of a Clinton-friendly system that is "rigging" the election. Trump often whips supporters into a frenzy over this point at rallies, and the supporters often chant anti-media slogans at journalists.
As reported by BuzzFeed News Monday, supporters chanted "Lügenpresse" at journalists at Saturday's rally. The phrase means "lying press" in German, dates back to the mid-1800s, and was used by the Nazis to discredit the media.
A number of other reporters, including Politico's Hadas Gold, have previously received threats and anti-Semitic messages from self-described Trump supporters.
Trump supporters are crossing out photos of people they believe are "thwarting American democracy and freedom."
The list now includes politicians, activists, and others, including an elementary school principal.
An account called Counter Globalist, which began tweeting with the hashtag Sunday night, has been suspended.
A spokesperson for Twitter said the company doesn't "comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons," and instead pointed to Twitter's Abusive Behavior Policy.
The Trump campaign did not respond to request for comment.
Others are turning #TheList into a funny meme to undermine the harassment:
