Trump Defended Torch-Wielding White Supremacists As Having Protested "Very Quietly"

Several injuries were reported in Charlottesville on Friday night and at least one protester was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the torch-wielding white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, Friday night, saying, "There were people protesting very quietly the taking down of the statute of Robert E. Lee."

During a press conference from Trump Tower in New York, the president went on a wide-ranging defense of protests that led to violence and three deaths in Virginia over the weekend.

"So, I only tell you this," he said. "There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was horrible moment for our country, a horrible moment. But there are two sides to the country."



Several hundred white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia's campus Friday for a torchlit rally ahead of Saturday's "Unite The Right" demonstration.

Videos from Friday showed marchers holding tiki torches while chanting "end immigration," "one people, one nation," and "blood and soil" — a Nazi-linked ideology based on ethnic descent and territory.