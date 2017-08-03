The Washington Post released the transcripts of President Trump's January phone calls with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.

The Washington Post on Thursday published transcripts of President Trump’s January phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia — and they include plenty of bizarre, surreal, and stunning moments.

The calls — which took place about a week after Trump was inaugurated — have been previously reported, but transcripts offer a deeper look into the president’s interactions with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.

In the phone conversations, which took place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, Trump is deeply concerned about his public image and keeping two major promises from the campaign: to make Mexico pay for the border wall, and to be tough on taking in refugees.

During the call with Peña Nieto, Trump pressured the Mexican president to stop publicly saying that Mexico won’t pay for the wall.

“You cannot say that to the press,” Trump said during the call. “The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances.”

Trump — who spoke almost twice as much as Peña Nieto (Trump spoke 3,590 words to Peña Nieto’s 1,869) — urged the Mexican president to publicly say that the two countries are negotiating the wall’s payment, which “means it will come out in the wash and that’s is OK.”

Peña Nieto offered concise, direct responses to Trump's long yarns, and focused on the necessity of a good relationship between the two countries.

The Australian prime minister spent most of the heated phone call with Trump trying to convince him to honor a deal President Obama signed in which the US agreed to resettle up to 1,250 refugees being held in Australian detention centers, in exchange for Australia taking US refugees from Central America.

The day before the call, Trump signed an executive order suspending the refugee program and barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. Trump appeared to not fully know the details of the deal — which he told Turnbull “is going to kill me” — and said that “this deal will make me look terrible.”

Trump’s anger is clear — “I will say I hate it,” he told Turnbull — but the Australian prime minister played tough with him and cornered the president into saying he would honor the deal, saying at one point, "there is nothing more important in business or politics than a deal is a deal." Turnbull interrupted Trump several times and even corrected him.

The Washington Post reported in February about Trump’s angry phone call with Turnbull — something Trump denied in a tweet calling the report “fake news.”

“Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!” he tweeted.

But as the transcripts show, the original reporting was correct and Trump's tweet was misleading.

Here are some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the calls: