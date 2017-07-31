Here's A List Of People Who've Left The Trump Administration So Far A running list of those who have left the White House since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Marc Short Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former title: director of the Office of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, the White House's lead ambassador to Congress, is leaving the Trump administration in July. “Marc was an integral part of the White House staff," White House chief of staff John Kelly said in a statement announcing his departure. Short, who came to the administration after years of working for more establishment Republican figures, helped to steer the 2017 tax law through Congress. He's also been a frequent face for the administration's legislative work on cable news. In the statement announcing his exit, he said he would be "forever indebted" to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after working on the 2016 campaign and being part of the administration's first year in office. Short is joining the University of Virginia's Miller Center for Public Affairs as a senior fellow, beginning in August.

Scott Pruitt Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Everett Eissenstat Alice Chiche / AFP / Getty Images

Former title: Deputy Director of the National Economic Council and Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs Everett Eissenstat, a top trade advisor to the Trump administration, is leaving the White House in July. "Everett was a consummate professional and a valued member of the White House staff," chief of staff John Kelly said in a statement. “We will miss his deep expertise, commitment to duty, and skillful management of the National Economic and National Security Council’s international team."

Joe Hagin Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former title: deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin, a top aide to President Donald Trump, will be leaving the White House in July, an announcement that comes a day after BuzzFeed News reported he had previously worked with key backers of an alleged "sex cult." Hagin, the deputy chief of staff for operations, played a key role in organizing the president's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. "Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration," Trump said in a statement . He added that, "We will miss him in the office and even more on the road."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Sadler Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Former title: White House aide Kelly Sadler, the White House aide who joked that Sen. John McCain's opposition to President Trump's nominee for CIA director didn't matter because "he's dying anyway" no longer works in the administration, the White House confirmed. The circumstances, or reasons, surrounding Sadler's departure from the White House were not immediately clear. The New York Times reported Sadler's departure came after an ongoing feud with another staffer, and not because of her comment about the Arizona senator. “Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President," Raj Shah, a White House deputy press secretary, said in a statement. In May, Sadler joked during a closed-door meeting with about two dozen staffers about McCain's brain cancer. "It doesn't matter," Sadler reportedly said, referring to McCain's opposition to Gina Haspel, who had been nominated to head the CIA. "He's dying anyway."

Ty Cobb Alex Wong / Getty Images

Former title: White House lawyer Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who has overseen legal issues related to the investigation into Russian interference in 2016's presidential election, is leaving the White House at the end of May. "For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff [John] Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," the White House said in a statement on May 2. Emmet Flood, a veteran white-collar defense lawyer who represented president Bill Clinton in his impeachment proceedings, will be taking Cobb's place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Waddell Former Title: deputy national security advisor Deputy national security advisor Rick Waddell plans to step down from his position in the White House. "He will stay on board for the immediate future to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition," White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement. "Dr. Waddell is highly respected and very well liked within the White House and the United States Army. We thank him for his continued service." Waddell, the fourth national security official to leave since Bolton became national security advisor earlier this week.

Nadia Schadlow Former Title: deputy national security adviser for strategy Nadia Schadlow the US deputy national security adviser for strategy resigned her post April 11 and will leave the White House at the end of the month, CNN reported. Schadlow is the third national security official to exit the White House after John Bolton was named national security advisor. “The Administration thanks Dr. Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the President’s 'America First' National Security Strategy,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. "The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence. We wish Nadia and her family the best."

Tom Bossert Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism The White House announced on April 10 that Tom Bossert is leaving his post as homeland security adviser for the president. The announcement came just a day after John Bolton officially joined the White House as the president's third national security adviser. Bolton is reportedly looking to make his own security team. Bossert, who has been one of Trump's most prominent security advisers since the start of his administration, served as deputy homeland security adviser under George W. Bush. Bossert has frequently gone on TV as a face of the administration, and appeared on ABC News just days before his announced exit saying he was highly involved with the White House's response to a new apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, confirmed Bossert’s departure. “The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” she said. Last August, Bossert was also tricked by an email prankster who made him believe he was emailing Jared Kushner.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Shulkin Carlos Barria / Reuters

Former Title: Veteran Affairs secretary President Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, was pushed out of his position on March 28. Trump plans to nominate White House physician Ronny Jackson to replace Shulkin, a holdover from the Obama administration. The post needs Senate confirmation, however, and will be temporarily held by Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Robert Wilkie. In a New York Times op-ed, Shulkin blamed his exit on people inside the department who are advocating privatizing the VA. "I believe differences in philosophy deserve robust debate, and solutions should be determined based on the merits of the arguments," he wrote. "The advocates within the administration for privatizing V.A. health services, however, reject this approach. They saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed. That is because I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans."

H.R. McMaster Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

Former Title: National Security Adviser National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster was replaced by former President George W. Bush's United Nations ambassador, John Bolton, in March. “After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service," McMaster said in a statement sent out by the White House. "Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians." He thanked Trump for "the opportunity to serve him and our nation." Trump named McMaster, a three-star general and a veteran of both Iraq wars, as his national security adviser in February 2017, a week after firing his predecessor, Michael Flynn, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador about sanctions. Trump has asked McMaster to stay on until mid-April, before Bolton takes the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew McCabe Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

Former Title: Deputy director of the FBI Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, in March, two days before his scheduled retirement. McCabe, a career agent who briefly served as the acting director of the FBI after President Trump fired James Comey from the job last year, was scheduled to retire after 21 years of working at the agency. "I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey," McCabe said in a statement. "This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally. It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work." A little more than two hours after the news broke, Trump himself weighed in in a late-night tweet, calling the firing "[a] great day for Democracy."

Rex Tillerson Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Former Title: Secretary of State President Trump announced via Twitter he had fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in March, ending one of the shortest and most tumultuous tenures of a secretary of state in recent history. "Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" Trump said in a tweet. That tweet was reportedly news to Tillerson. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Tillerson just days before, the Associated Press reported, and told him to expect a presidential tweet about him. But Kelly did not explicitly say the tweet would announce he was out of a job. Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein told CNN that Tillerson learned he was officially fired from the president's morning tweet. "All of us, we know, want to leave this place as a better place for the next generation. I'll now return to private life as a private citizen, as a private American, proud of the opportunity I've had to serve my country," Tillerson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Cohn Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

Former Title: Chief economic adviser Gary Cohn — the president's chief economic adviser and one of the few administration officials directly involved with negotiating the biggest legislative success to date of of Trump's presidency, the tax cuts — left the White House in March. “Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,” Trump said in a statement. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.” Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president, was the subject of job speculation for months. There were reports dating back to last summer that his time in the White House would soon run out. Cohn was rumored as a likely candidate to replace Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve. That honor ultimately went to Jerome Powell. Most recently, there were reports that Cohn was one of the contenders in line to replace White House chief of staff John Kelly, who Trump has soured on. Trump named Larry Kudlow, a conservative commentator on cable news, to replace Cohn.

John McEntee Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former Title: Personal aide to the president John McEntee was escorted off White House grounds in March. According to the Wall Street Journal, he was under investigation for financial problems related to online gambling and mishandling of his taxes. McEntee went to work for Trump's reelection campaign. According to a campaign press release, which praised him as "outstanding" and a "proven leader," McEntee will be serving as senior adviser for campaign operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope Hicks Leah Millis / Reuters

Former Title: Communications director White House communications director Hope Hicks — one of the few longtime aides to President Donald Trump to make it to his second year in office — resigned in February. Her last official day at the White House was March 29. "There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump," Hicks said in a statement sent by the White House. "I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country." Her departure came days after she met with the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia's interference in the election, where she reportedly did not answer some of the committee's questions about her work in the White House or during the presidential transition. According to the New York Times, she said she has occasionally told "white lies" on behalf of the president, though she said that did not extend to anything concerning the Russia investigation.

David Sorensen facebook.com

Former Title: White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned from his position as a speechwriter in February after he was confronted about allegations he was abusive to his ex-wife during their marriage. "Before we were contacted by the media, we learned last night that there were allegations," said deputy press secretary Raj Shah in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today." Sorensen's former wife, Jessica Corbett, told the Washington Post that during their marriage Sorensen ran over her foot with a car, put out a cigarette on her hand, threw her into a wall, and grabbed her by the hair while they were out at sea on a boat. Sorensen, in a statement to the Post, denied the allegations. "In fact, I was the victim of repeated physical violence during our marriage, not her," he told the Post, adding that he was, "considering legal options to address her defamation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Porter Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former Title: White House staff secretary White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned in February after his two ex-wives told the Daily Mail he had abused them. Porter's ex-wives claim he was physically and emotionally abusive against them. His first wife, Colbie Holderness, alleged to the Daily Mail that he had punched her during a trip to Florence, Italy, in the early 2000s. The Daily Mail posted pictures of Holderness with a bruised face. Porter denied the allegations in a statement, calling them "simply false." The Trump administration struggled to provide clear answers on who knew what and when regarding the allegation. White House officials offered contradictory information, leading to a confusing narrative and dribs and drabs of information from the news media. Read a timeline of the scandal.

George David Banks Former Title: Senior official on the National Economic Council George David Banks, who served as special assistant to the president for international energy and environmental policy, resigned in February after he was told he would not receive permanent security clearance due to his past marijuana use, according to Politico.

Brenda Fitzgerald David Tulis / AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Title: Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resigned from her role at the agency in January after reports that she bought and sold tobacco stock on the job. Politico reported that Fitzgerald had traded tobacco stock, including shares in an international tobacco giant, Japan Tobacco, after assuming the lead role at the public health agency in July. HHS told Politico that the investments were made by a financial manager. Fitzgerald's departure was announced by the US Department of Health & Human Services in a statement, citing financial conflicts of interest. "Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director. Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period," HHS spokesperson Matt Lloyd wrote in the statement.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Former Title: Assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. It was announced that Omarosa Manigault-Newman was leaving the White House in December 2017. Her departure formally went into effect Jan. 20, 2018. Manigault-Newman left her position under dramatic circumstances, with several outlets reporting that she was fired and escorted out of the White House at night, although Manigault-Newman later denied this version of events. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the aide left "to pursue other opportunities." Following her departure, Manigault-Newman went on to appear on the first celebrity version of the US reality television series Big Brother.

Tom Price Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services Price resigned his cabinet post on Sept. 29 amid an expenses scandal surrounding his use of extravagant air travel. "Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Price's resignation comes after President Trump had signaled his displeasure with his health secretary for days. Price spent more than $400,000 in federal money for official trips on private jets 26 times since early May, Politico has reported. Two of those trips were to areas where he owns real estate, and to visit family members and long-time colleagues, the site also reported. Each private jet trip can cost taxpayers around $25,000.

Sebastian Gorka Alex Wong / Getty Images

Former Title: Deputy Assistant To The President Sebastian Gorka, an adviser to President Trump, exited the White House on August 25. Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president, is known for his focus on Islamic terrorism and as a frequent presence on cable news. He previously worked as an international news editor at the right-wing outlet Breitbart, under the leadership of Steve Bannon — the onetime chief strategist to President Trump who has since returned to Breitbart. A White House official suggested that Gorka had been pushed out. "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House," the official said in a statement to reporters.

Steve Bannon Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Title: Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was out as President Trump's controversial chief strategist, as of August 18. "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The New York Times first reported that Trump has decided to remove Bannon, but that he was still deciding how to do so. ABC News and NBC News later reported that Bannon was out, with ABC News saying he resigned two weeks ago. Bannon would not immediately confirm the reports to BuzzFeed News. Bannon has functioned as a tie between the administration and the nationalist faction in Trump's base. His fall comes after a tumultuous week at the White House, and for his place in it. Bannon was privately pleased with Trump's response to last weekend's white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which the president initially blamed on "many sides." Bannon recently gave an explosive, on-the-record interview with the left-wing American Prospect, where he railed against White House adversaries and appeared to undercut the president's messaging on North Korea.

Anthony Scaramucci Tasos Katopodis / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Communications Director

Length Of Service: 10 days Scaramucci was ousted on July 31, minutes after John Kelly took the oath of office as chief of staff. Scaramucci repeatedly told reporters that he was willing to "fire everybody" in the White House communications office to stop leaks to the press from administration staffers. During his tenure he also called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza and went on an expletive-laden rant about then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Reince Priebus Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Title: Chief of Staff

Length of Service: 189 days. Priebus was replaced as the White House chief of staff by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Trump announced in a Tweet on July 28. "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted. "He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration." Priebus told CNN that he offered Trump his resignation after he and the president talked about the administration's direction. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president and Priebus had been discussing the timing of his departure for about two weeks.

Derek Harvey Former Title: National Security Council Adviser Retired Col. Derek Harvey was removed as an adviser on the National Security Council on July 28. Harvey was appointed by Michael Flynn and served as the council's senior director for the Middle East.

Sean Spicer Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Former Title: Press Secretary

Length of Service: 182 days Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on July 21, minutes after Trump hired Scaramucci to be the administration's new top communications official. Spicer's tenure was marked by a rocky relationship with the media. He often made false statements during White House press briefings — something that was routinely parodied on Saturday Night Live. His tenure was among the shortest ever for a press secretary. "It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August," Spicer tweeted. As of July 31, Spicer has still been at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Dubke Andrew Harnik / AP

Former Title: Communications Director

Length of Service: 86 Days Mike Dubke resigned as White House communication director on May 30, citing "personal reasons." “But it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and his admin," he wrote in his resignation letter. "It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day, with the staff of the communications and press depts. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American government."

James Comey Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former Title: FBI Director

Length of Service: 109 days President Trump suddenly fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, after a memo from top Justice Department officials argued the bureau had suffered "substantial damage" under his tenure. Trump later told NBC News' Lester Holt he was thinking about the FBI's investigation into Russia interference in the US election when he decided to fire James Comey. Since then, Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding his interactions with Trump. Read more about that here.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.T. McFarland Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Deputy National Security Adviser

Length of Service: 79 days McFarland was asked to step down from her role as the White House's deputy national security adviser on April 9. She has since been nominated to become the next US ambassador to Singapore.

Katie Walsh Carlos Barria / Reuters

Former Title: Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh — a longtime adviser to Reince Priebus — served as the deputy chief of staff until March 30. She has since returned to a senior role within the Republican National Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Flynn Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Former Title: National Security Adviser

Length of Service: 23 days Flynn resigned as the administration's national security adviser on February 13 after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn fielded accusations that he had discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Kislyak as a private citizen in December. Pence publicly defended the retired general, and reports said Flynn lied to the vice president about his conversations with the ambassador. Sean Spicer said at the time that Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because trust between the two had "eroded."

Sally Yates Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

Former Title: Acting Attorney General

Length of Service: 10 days Trump fired Yates 10 days after his inauguration after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend the president's refugee and travel ban. In a letter sent to department lawyers before she was fired, Yates wrote, "[F]or as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order," detailing that she is "not convinced" that defending the order met with her responsibilities as head of the Justice Department "to always seek justice and stand for what is right."