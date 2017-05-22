People Can't Stop Sharing This Fake List Of Trump's Catering Demands

"The Trump catering menu thing is obviously fake, but if it was true, it'd only be like the 8th most outrageous thing in the last two weeks."

Donald Trump has embarked on his first foreign trip as president and is scheduled to travel to five countries — including Saudi Arabia and Israel — in the span of nine days.

With Trump off US soil for the first time as president, people are sharing a pretty demanding — but totally fake — list of the president's catering requirements for the trip.

The list includes six boxes of double-stuffed Oreos, unwrapped and stacked in rows of eight, two cartons of KFC paper napkins — specifically KFC — three gallons of buttermilk, three microwave ovens, which must remain unplugged, and five maps of the electoral college win.