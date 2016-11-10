This Photo Of Sad Obama Staffers Isn't From Trump's White House Visit

It was actually taken Wednesday during Obama's speech congratulating Trump on his election win.

The photo was taken by European Press Agency photographer Jim Lo Scalzo and shows White House staff listening as Obama spoke from the Rose Garden Wednesday.