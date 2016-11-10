This Photo Of Sad Obama Staffers Isn't From Trump's White House Visit
It was actually taken Wednesday during Obama's speech congratulating Trump on his election win.
People on Twitter are sharing this photo of White House staff looking sad, saying it was taken during Thursday's Donald Trump visit.
Many are saying the photo shows Obama's staff looking on as the president welcomed President-elect Trump to the White House.
The thing is, this photo was taken Wednesday, during President Obama's speech congratulating Trump on his election victory.
The photo was taken by European Press Agency photographer Jim Lo Scalzo and shows White House staff listening as Obama spoke from the Rose Garden Wednesday.
People have been sharing it Thursday, incorrectly saying it shows staff as they await Trump.
In conclusion: Not today.
