This Photo Of Sad Obama Staffers Isn't From Trump's White House Visit

news

It was actually taken Wednesday during Obama's speech congratulating Trump on his election win.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 12:42 p.m. ET

People on Twitter are sharing this photo of White House staff looking sad, saying it was taken during Thursday's Donald Trump visit.

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Many are saying the photo shows Obama's staff looking on as the president welcomed President-elect Trump to the White House.

The thing is, this photo was taken Wednesday, during President Obama's speech congratulating Trump on his election victory.

The photo was taken by European Press Agency photographer Jim Lo Scalzo and shows White House staff listening as Obama spoke from the Rose Garden Wednesday.

People have been sharing it Thursday, incorrectly saying it shows staff as they await Trump.

We are all the White House staff watching Obama welcome Trump as next president.
Emma Kennedy @Nufanglenesse

We are all the White House staff watching Obama welcome Trump as next president.

Obama's staff today.... LAUGHING MY ASS OFF!!! .@hillaryclinton hahahaha #TrumpPresident
Terry #45 @xebec78

Obama's staff today.... LAUGHING MY ASS OFF!!! .@hillaryclinton hahahaha #TrumpPresident

LOL white house staff watching Obama welcome Trump as President.....
yossy__ @yung_yossy

LOL white house staff watching Obama welcome Trump as President.....

Beyond the shock on faces of White House staff at arrival of #Trump, check out diversity of Obama White House .. No… https://t.co/xOfPuLB9kG
Asma @LibyanBentBladi

Beyond the shock on faces of White House staff at arrival of #Trump, check out diversity of Obama White House .. No… https://t.co/xOfPuLB9kG

shocked white house staff watching Obama welcome Donald Trump as president.
Michael Wittmann @wittmann1488

shocked white house staff watching Obama welcome Donald Trump as president.

RT SouthernHomo: White house staff watching Obama welcome Donald Trump as president. #2A #PJNET
Deplorable Firearms @realFirearms

RT SouthernHomo: White house staff watching Obama welcome Donald Trump as president. #2A #PJNET

The White House staff watching Obama welcome trump into the White House 😂
LuisGetsMeWetter @Domini_boii

The White House staff watching Obama welcome trump into the White House 😂

In conclusion: Not today.

This is a photo from yesterday, watching Obama address the results. Not today. I am standing outside the Oval right… https://t.co/NZXZTxoTxc
Edward-Isaac Dovere @IsaacDovere

This is a photo from yesterday, watching Obama address the results. Not today. I am standing outside the Oval right… https://t.co/NZXZTxoTxc

