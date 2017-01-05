BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect

news

This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect

The photo is of a woman arrested in 2015 for aggravated robbery — and later cleared.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 5, 2017, at 2:36 p.m. ET

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 2:28 p.m. ET

People on Twitter are sharing this mugshot of a woman crying — incorrectly claiming it is a suspect in the Chicago kidnapping captured on Facebook Live.

This is the mugshot of #BrittanyHerring. She's the trash who shot the video of the racist kidnapping and torturing… https://t.co/Ad3UzSUbC0
Dissident Patriot ن @disspat

This is the mugshot of #BrittanyHerring. She's the trash who shot the video of the racist kidnapping and torturing… https://t.co/Ad3UzSUbC0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Four people were charged Thursday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video showed a young man tied up, assaulted, and threatened. The assailants can be heard on the video saying “fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Tanishia Covington are all charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Chicago Police shared photos of the four suspects on Thursday.

CPD Arrested and Charged all four offenders with Hate Crime, as well as other charges, from West Side kidnapping an… https://t.co/MiUOT84C5l
Chicago Police @Chicago_Police

CPD Arrested and Charged all four offenders with Hate Crime, as well as other charges, from West Side kidnapping an… https://t.co/MiUOT84C5l

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are incorrectly sharing a mugshot from 2015, claiming it depicts Brittany Covington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman in the mugshot photo is Brittany Shalynn Davis, who was arrested in Texas in 2015.

@BillBill7542 @simpso0 @LMDMancini @CherylC24976869 awww Britney didnt like getting arrested...heres her mug shot… https://t.co/Z6TlM37IIH
Savannah @Sdonna361W

@BillBill7542 @simpso0 @LMDMancini @CherylC24976869 awww Britney didnt like getting arrested...heres her mug shot… https://t.co/Z6TlM37IIH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Davis was charged with luring a man through a dating website into an apartment building where he was robbed and shot, ABC13 reported. The charges against Davis were dropped five days later.

The wrong photo was retweeted more than 1,000 times.

I'm sure Brittany Herring's family will be on the news with a pic of her from graduation telling us how she is an A… https://t.co/6rt2hTb49c
Amy Mek @AmyMek

I'm sure Brittany Herring's family will be on the news with a pic of her from graduation telling us how she is an A… https://t.co/6rt2hTb49c

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to Davis.

The photo was widely shared on Facebook as well — with one post shared more than 11,000 times — and some people said they hoped she'd be victim to acts of violence.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"Fuck Trump": Four People Charged After Man Tortured In Facebook Live Video

buzzfeed.com

People Are Blaming The Chicago Kidnapping On Black Lives Matter With Zero Evidence

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT