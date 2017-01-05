This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect
The photo is of a woman arrested in 2015 for aggravated robbery — and later cleared.
People on Twitter are sharing this mugshot of a woman crying — incorrectly claiming it is a suspect in the Chicago kidnapping captured on Facebook Live.
Four people were charged Thursday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video showed a young man tied up, assaulted, and threatened. The assailants can be heard on the video saying “fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”
Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Tanishia Covington are all charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Chicago Police shared photos of the four suspects on Thursday.
People are incorrectly sharing a mugshot from 2015, claiming it depicts Brittany Covington.
The woman in the mugshot photo is Brittany Shalynn Davis, who was arrested in Texas in 2015.
Davis was charged with luring a man through a dating website into an apartment building where he was robbed and shot, ABC13 reported. The charges against Davis were dropped five days later.
The wrong photo was retweeted more than 1,000 times.
The photo was widely shared on Facebook as well — with one post shared more than 11,000 times — and some people said they hoped she'd be victim to acts of violence.
