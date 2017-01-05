This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect

The photo is of a woman arrested in 2015 for aggravated robbery — and later cleared.

This is the mugshot of #BrittanyHerring. She's the trash who shot the video of the racist kidnapping and torturing… https://t.co/Ad3UzSUbC0

People on Twitter are sharing this mugshot of a woman crying — incorrectly claiming it is a suspect in the Chicago kidnapping captured on Facebook Live.

Four people were charged Thursday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video showed a young man tied up, assaulted, and threatened. The assailants can be heard on the video saying “fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Tanishia Covington are all charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.