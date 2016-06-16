This Eighth-Grader's Impersonations Of Presidential Candidates Are No Joke

Jack Aiello got yuuuge laughs with his spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump.

Jack Aiello, a graduating eighth-grader from Thomas Middle School in the Chicago area, is going viral with his uncanny impersonations of political figures.

Jack performed the spot-on impressions during a speech for his middle school graduation.

The teen's entire graduating class were instructed to write a graduation speech as part of an English class assignment, Thomas Middle School principal Brian Kaye told BuzzFeed News.

Teachers and staff reviewed the speeches and picked Aiello as a finalist.

"I knew at that point we had something special," Kaye said. "We knew he had to give the speech and that he'd bring the house down."