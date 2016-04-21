These Videos Of Prince's Last Performance Will Give You All The Feels

Prince performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta last week.

Legendary pop icon Prince died Thursday at Paisley Park — the compound in Minnesota where he lived, recorded music, and hosted parties and concerts.

Prince is often credited as one of the music industry's most influential artists who redefined dance music by fusing pop, funk, rock, and R&B, but his performances alongside just a piano are equally as powerful.

Prince performed reportedly for the final time last week at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Fans took to Twitter to share videos of the performance.