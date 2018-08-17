A Teen Pushed Her Friend Off A Bridge Into A River. Now She's Been Charged With Reckless Endangerment.

The incident was captured in a now-viral video. “She is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead," the girl's mother said.

A Washington state teen was charged with reckless endangerment for pushing her friend off a bridge into a river, causing her multiple injuries in an incident captured in a now-viral video.



Footage of the Aug. 7 incident showed Jordan Holgerson, 16, hesitating on top of a bridge in Moulton Falls Regional Park after watching one of her friends jump into the river. Jordan then said she wanted to do so herself, according to charging documents obtained by KOIN-TV.



But video capturing the moments leading up to the push from the bridge showed Jordan having second thoughts about leaping into the river, saying, “No, I won’t go."

Taylor Smith, 18, who was standing behind Jordan, can be heard telling her to "just go ... I'm going to push you."



Smith's hands then appear in the frame, shoving Jordan over the ledge, as she belly-flopped into the river more than 50 feet below.