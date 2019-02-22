The President Of The Time's Up Movement Resigned Over Allegations Of Sexual Assault Made Against Her Son

The president of Time's Up, the legal defense fund created more than a year ago to fight systemic sexual harassment in workplaces across the country, has resigned after her son was accused of sexual assault.

Lisa Borders announced she was leaving her post on Monday after four months on the job "to address family concerns that require my singular focus." She did not provide further details at the time.

On Friday, the organization elaborated on Borders' departure, saying that it's in response to the allegations made against her son.

"Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time's Up, and we agreed that this was the right decision for all parties involved," the organization said in a statement.

The movement was founded in January 2018. More than 300 women in film, television, and theater launched Time's Up. The move followed months of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in media, entertainment, business, and politics.



Borders, who was previously president of the WNBA, took the job as the organization's first-ever president and CEO in October 2018.