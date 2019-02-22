The President Of The Time's Up Movement Resigned Over Allegations Of Sexual Assault Made Against Her Son
Lisa Borders served as the organization's first-ever president and CEO.
The president of Time's Up, the legal defense fund created more than a year ago to fight systemic sexual harassment in workplaces across the country, has resigned after her son was accused of sexual assault.
Lisa Borders announced she was leaving her post on Monday after four months on the job "to address family concerns that require my singular focus." She did not provide further details at the time.
On Friday, the organization elaborated on Borders' departure, saying that it's in response to the allegations made against her son.
"Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time's Up, and we agreed that this was the right decision for all parties involved," the organization said in a statement.
The movement was founded in January 2018. More than 300 women in film, television, and theater launched Time's Up. The move followed months of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in media, entertainment, business, and politics.
Borders, who was previously president of the WNBA, took the job as the organization's first-ever president and CEO in October 2018.
Last week a California woman accused Borders' son, Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr., of touching her, kissing her neck, and brushing his erect penis against her body during a "healing session." The allegations were first reported in the Los Angeles Times.
An attorney for Bowden did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment but disputed the allegations to the LA Times.
According to his lawyer, Bowden maintains he was giving the woman a healing massage, as she had requested. The lawyer, Alan Jackson, showed the Times text messages in which the woman reportedly thanked Bowden for the massage, calling it "gentle and authentic and loving."
Time's Up announced that COO Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO of the organization.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
