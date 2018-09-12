The National Weather Service Warns Hurricane Florence Will Likely Be "The Storm Of A Lifetime"

The storm is expected to linger over the weekend, causing massive rainfall and flooding.

Nasa / Reuters

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Florence, which is expected to slam into the East Coast later this week, “will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.” The Category 4 hurricane is expected to made landfall Thursday through Friday, causing catastrophic damage from winds and flooding rainfall. The storm is expected to linger over the Carolinas through the weekend, increasing the potential for continued flooding. “This is not going to be a tropical storm. This is not going to be one of those storms that hit and move out to sea. This is going to be, you know, a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast,” Federal Emergency Management Agency associate administrator Jeff Byard said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, the hurricane's winds had reached 140 mph. North Carolina cities Wilmington and Jacksonville could see between 30 and 50 inches of rainfall.

“I can't emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding,” the weather service advisory notes.

A look at the #sunrise over #Florence this Wednesday morning, still churning WNW toward the #NCwx coastline. Some track changes (further south) but many inland impacts remain the same. Get the latest info: https://t.co/2SQKH6G0vB https://t.co/jfThoDwR27

Evacuations are underway in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, as state officials are urging residents to take action before the storm makes landfall. “Even if you've ridden out storms before, this one's different,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference Tuesday. “If you wait until conditions get bad, it may be too late to get out safely.” FEMA on Tuesday warned that the power “is going to be off for weeks.”

“If you’re told to evacuate for Hurricane Florence and don’t go, you’re putting your life in danger,” FEMA administrator Brock Long said Wednesday.

“This storm will and has the potential to cause loss of life, and we cannot emphasize the importance to take action now,” Byard said Tuesday.

Here is the latest satellite image of Florence. Most likely arrival time of tropical storm force winds in our area is late morning/early afternoon tomorrow. Today is the last day to safely travel out of the area. Please heed any evacuation orders and we will continue to monitor. https://t.co/tKs4dmYWEE

“Wednesday will give us one final day to prepare for the arrival of category four Hurricane Florence,” the weather service said in its advisory. “Conditions will go downhill in a hurry Thursday night as the center of Florence approaches the coast.” In North Carolina, state parks and museums are closed, as well as many public schools. Sixteen shelters were open as of Wednesday morning, the governor said, adding that by Wednesday evening 2,800 National Guard soldiers are expected to be on active duty. About 3,000 inmates are being evacuated, or already have been evacuated as of Wednesday afternoon, from 4 prisons and jails in North Carolina the path of the storm, Julia Jarema, a spokeswoman for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, told BuzzFeed News.

“North Carolina, my message is clear: Disaster is at the doorstep, and is coming in,” Gov. Cooper said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “we are ready for the big one that is coming,” once again praising the government's response to last year's deadly hurricanes.

The president also released a video message on Twitter about the incoming storm, saying the government is prepared with food and medical supplies. “But despite that, bad things can happen when you're talking about a storm this size,” he said. “It's called Mother Nature, you never know. But we know.”