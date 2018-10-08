The Driver In The Limo Crash That Killed 20 People Didn't Have A License To Drive The Vehicle

Friends of victims in Saturday's fatal limousine crash comfort each other after placing flowers at the intersection in Schoharie, NY.

The limousine involved in the deadly crash Saturday that killed 20 people failed an inspection by the New York State DMV last month and was not supposed to be on the road, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.



“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” said Cuomo.



The limousine was traveling southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, north of New York City, and failed to stop at an intersection with State Route 30A, state police said. The vehicle sped across the intersection and into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store, where it smashed into an unoccupied vehicle and two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians and all 18 people in the limousine, including the driver, were killed in the crash.

It is the deadliest transportation incident in the US since the 2009 plane crash near Buffalo that killed 50 people, said Robert Sumwalt, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Cuomo said Monday that the driver of the limo did not have the required license to be driving the vehicle. The governor added that the limo company, Prestige Limousine, will be sent a cease and desist order to stop operations until an investigation into the crash is complete.