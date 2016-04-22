Artist Who Drew Prince As "The Little Prince" Says The Pop Icon Was A Hero

"People are memorializing one of my big personal heroes with my art," Jenna Crawford told BuzzFeed News. "That's something I never thought would happen."

The image was posted on Twitter a few days before Prince died and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Crawford posted the image on her Tumblr at the time but the blog was later deleted for unrelated reasons.

"When I heard the news that he'd passed away, I forced myself offline for an hour or two," Crawford said, adding that her email was later bursting with media companies asking for permission to use the image. She was also contacted by a T-shirt company who wanted to commission the illustration.