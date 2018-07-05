A Texas Teen Had A Drink Thrown In His Face For Wearing A "Make America Great Again" Hat

As he walks off, the man who took the hat is seen on video holding it up and saying, "This is going to go great in my fucking fireplace, bitch."

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) https://t.co/B3QjBFIxPk

A group of Texas teens said that they were verbally assaulted at a San Antonio Whataburger because one of them was wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.

Hunter Richard and his two friends, all 16, entered the Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio in the early morning hours of July 4, ordered some food, and grabbed a seat.

Richard, who said he was wearing a hat with the phrase popularized by President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, told BuzzFeed News that a man he has never met before approached their table, and ripped the hat off of his head.

"Why are you wearing this?" the man asked, according to Richard.

"I support my president," the teen said he responded.

Richard told BuzzFeed News that he then pulled out his phone to record the incident.

In the video, the man, wearing a red shirt and holding Richard's hat, is seen grabbing a drink off the table and splashing it on the group of friends.

As he walks off, the man is seen holding up the red hat and saying, "This is going to go great in my fucking fireplace, bitch."

"Ok, have fun with it," Richard responds in the video.

Braxton Gonzalez, Richard's friend who was there and who later posted the video to Twitter where it went viral, told BuzzFeed News that he felt nervous when the man grabbed his friend's hat. "I knew fighting him or something like that was pointless," he said. His tweet had been retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked more than 23,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio police later confirmed that the man in the video, identified as 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, had been located in Universal City, Texas, where was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A Whataburger spokesperson said in a statement that the company was shocked by the video and "certainly don't condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants."

"To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident," the spokesperson added.

Richard told BuzzFeed News a supporter from his community sent him a new "Make America Great Again" hat and shirt, and that even though he filed a police report, he has not decided whether to press charges, saying, "We’re not trying to ruin his life."

"It's a big deal because he assaulted a minor, but it's a hat that he took," Richard said. "It's not like he broke my rib."