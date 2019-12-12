A First-Year College Student Was Stabbed To Death Walking In A Manhattan Park
Tessa Majors was in her first year at Barnard College.
An 18-year-old Barnard College student was stabbed to death during an armed robbery while walking in a Manhattan Park Wednesday night, police told BuzzFeed News.
The NYPD responded to Morningside Park near Columbia University at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds.
While NYPD did not name the woman, Barnard College's president identified her as first-year student Tessa Majors.
"Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community," Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock said in a statement. “This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.”
According to Majors’ Instagram, the 18-year-old played bass in a band and had recently performed her first show in New York City.
According to the local reports, citing police sources, a group of assailants approached Majors Wednesday evening and demanded her property before stabbing her.
According to a Columbia University public safety alert, the suspects fled south through the park. A security guard reportedly found Majors and called police.
An NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Majors was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
While the NYPD said no arrests have been made, several New York outlets reported that officers are questioning a group of teens in connection to the stabbing.
Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger released a statement Wednesday offering his condolences.
"On behalf of the entire Columbia community, I send my deepest condolences to Tessa’s family, the Barnard community, and all who knew and loved her. Columbia stands in sympathy with Barnard," Bollinger said in a statement.
