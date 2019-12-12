A First-Year College Student Was Stabbed To Death Walking In A Manhattan Park

An 18-year-old Barnard College student was stabbed to death during an armed robbery while walking in a Manhattan Park Wednesday night, police told BuzzFeed News.



The NYPD responded to Morningside Park near Columbia University at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds.

While NYPD did not name the woman, Barnard College's president identified her as first-year student Tessa Majors.

"Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community," Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock said in a statement. “This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.”



According to Majors’ Instagram, the 18-year-old played bass in a band and had recently performed her first show in New York City.

