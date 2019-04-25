A Man Allegedly Killed A 4-Month-Old Baby When He Found Out He Wasn't The Father

A Tennessee man is accused of beating a 4-month-old baby to death after discovering that he wasn't the infant boy's father, police said.



Jose Avila-Agurcia, 33, was arrested by Memphis police officers and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Alexander Lizondro-Chacon, whom he initially believed was his son.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to a Memphis house on April 12 and found the baby unresponsive.

The baby's mother, Mercy Lizondro-Chacon, told officers her son was having difficulty breathing.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to the affidavit, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt-force trauma, noting that the baby had sustained injuries including a fractured skull, fractured rib, and a serious case of pneumonia.

The boy's mother and her boyfriend, Avila-Agurcia, told investigators that they did not know how the 4-month-old sustained his injuries.

But then on April 23, Lizondro-Chacon met with investigators and told them that Avila-Agurcia confessed to her that he had struck the baby multiple times when he found out that he wasn't the boy's biological father.



He is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse and will appear in court on Thursday.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said in a statement that Avila-Agurcia is an alias for Carlos Zuniga Aviles, a Honduran national who had previously been deported five times.

ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against Avila-Agurcia and will seek to reinstate his removal after he faces the charges against him.