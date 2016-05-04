BuzzFeed News

Ted Cruz Elbowed His Wife In The Face After He Quit The Presidential Race

Heidi Cruz took the loss harder than anyone.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on May 3, 2016, at 9:49 p.m. ET

Tuesday was a difficult day for Ted Cruz, who dropped out of the Republican presidential race after Donald Trump's victory in Indiana.

"From the beginning I said I would continue on as long as I had a path to victory," Cruz told supporters. "Tonight, I'm sorry to say that path has been foreclosed."

"Nooooooo!" the crowd yelled when he said, “We are suspending our campaign.”

Then the Cruz family went in for a series of hugs. And as if things weren't hard enough, Cruz accidentally elbowed his wife in the face. This is the definition of adding insult to injury:

After his concession speech Cruz punches and then elbows his wife in the face.
After his concession speech Cruz punches and then elbows his wife in the face.

It's ~painful~ to watch, but here it is again:

Seriously, drop everything you're doing and watch this Vine of Ted Cruz accidentally punching his wife in the face
Seriously, drop everything you're doing and watch this Vine of Ted Cruz accidentally punching his wife in the face

There are 188 days until the general election.

