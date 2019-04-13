Taylor Swift Has Been Hinting At Her Next Music Drop With A Series Of Complicated Clues

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Just after midnight on Saturday Taylor Swift posted a countdown clock on her website and Instagram stories suggesting ... something is coming on April 26. Swift changed her profile photos on her social media to an image of pastel pink clouds — a color palette similar to the outfit she wore to her most recent public appearance at the IHeartRadio Music Awards last month as well as other images she's recently posted to Instagram.

True to her style, Swift posted the countdown clock on April 13, exactly 13 days before the final day — it's common knowledge that 13 is Swift's lucky number. Now, some eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that back in October 2018 Swift posted a photo of herself playing Scrabble with her mother alongside the caption "Let the games BEGIN." National Scrabble Day is April 13 — today.

The cryptic social media messages are also in line with how she's announced new music in the past. Before announcing her 2017 album Reputation, the singer wiped her social media accounts clean and began posting images and videos of snakes.



Additionally, in a recent article in Elle magazine in which Swift wrote about the 30 things she learned before turning 30 years old, she said that she makes countdowns for things she's excited about.

"When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to," she said. Note that since Taylor Swift is possibly the most detail-oriented person in the world, the comment about countdowns was the 26th thing on the Elle list. Again, whatever's happening later this month, it's on the TWENTY SIXTH of April.



The countdown clock was also broadcast in New York City's Times Square — as well as other places around the world including London and in Melbourne — above the url aprilTwentySix.com — which reroutes back to her official website. (If you look closely, the letters T and S are capitalized in the countdown URL. "T" + "S" ... "TS" ... "Taylor Swift" ... get it?) Whatever may be happening on 4/26, Swifties are pumped:

