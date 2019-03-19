The Woman Who Scaled The Statue Of Liberty On The Fourth Of July Was Sentenced To 5 Years Probation

The woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty last year to protest family separation at the border was sentenced in court Tuesday to five years probation.

Therese Patricia Okoumou climbed Lady Liberty on the Fourth of July and spent about three hours there before police officers were able to get her down safely.

At the time, she told officials that she climbed onto the statue "for the children in Texas."

Okoumou was convicted last year of trespass, disorderly conduct and interference with agency functions. She faced up to 18 months in jail.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old arrived to federal court in Manhattan with her face covered in plastic tape. She told reporters it was to protest limits on her freedom of expression.