SpaceX Rocket Explosion Destroys Facebook Project Satellite

"I'm deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX's launch failure destroyed our satellite," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded at its Florida launch site around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, NASA officials told the AP.

The rocket was performing a test firing when it exploded at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket's launch was planned for Saturday. It was supposed to hoist a satellite intended to bring Internet connectivity to sub-Sahara Africa as part of Facebook's Internet.org initiative.

"SpaceX can confirm that in preparation for today's standard pre-launch static fire test, there was an anomaly on the pad, resulting in the loss of the vehicle and its payload," SpaceX said in a statement, adding that the pad was clear and there were no injuries.

The Brevard County Emergency Management Office said the blast poses no threat to the public.