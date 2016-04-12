Obama Designates Monument To Women's Equality But Pay Gap Is Still A Thing

"We don't need a monument we need a better paycheck."

On Equal Pay Day, President Obama designated a historic house in Washington, D.C., a national monument in honor of the movement for women's equality.

Speaking at the Sewall-Belmont House and Museum, Obama called the building, which has housed the National Woman's Party since 1929, "a hotbed of activism, a centerpiece for the struggle for equality, a monument to a fight not just for women's equality but, ultimately, for equality for everybody."

The newly-designated monument will now be called the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument.

Obama acknowledged the gender wage gap and said "equal pay for equal work should be a fundamental principle of our economy."

"I'm not here just to say we should close the wage gap," Obama said. "I'm here to say we will close the wage gap."