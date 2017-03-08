A 74-Year-Old Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Destroying A Bunch Of Kim Kardashian Selfie Books
Team Taylor?
A 74-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Monday after police said he destroyed several of Kim Kardashian's selfie books at a local Barnes & Noble.
Carl Puia was arrested after turning himself in on Monday. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.
Puia was caught on security cameras spreading a red liquid all over the Selfish books, the Glastonbury Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
"Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived," police said.
Selfish, a coffee table book the reality TV star released in 2015, is a collection of, well, selfies.
In addition to the "massacre," Puia also allegedly left behind a typed-out note, in which police said he explained he doesn't like Kardashian "and people like her."
-
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.