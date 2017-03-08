BuzzFeed News

A 74-Year-Old Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Destroying A Bunch Of Kim Kardashian Selfie Books

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 5:31 p.m. ET

A 74-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Monday after police said he destroyed several of Kim Kardashian's selfie books at a local Barnes & Noble.

Carl Puia was arrested after turning himself in on Monday. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Puia was caught on security cameras spreading a red liquid all over the Selfish books, the Glastonbury Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

"Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived," police said.

Selfish, a coffee table book the reality TV star released in 2015, is a collection of, well, selfies.

In addition to the "massacre," Puia also allegedly left behind a typed-out note, in which police said he explained he doesn't like Kardashian "and people like her."

