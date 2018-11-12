A security guard at an Illinois bar was shot and killed early Sunday by a police officer who arrived at the scene following reports of a shooting.



Jemel Roberson, 26, was shot by a Midlothian police officer who arrived at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins, Illinois, around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a statement by Midlothian Police Department Chief Daniel Delaney, officers who arrived at the scene "learned there were several gunshot victims inside the bar."

"Officers encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an Officer involved shooting," the statement, which does not identify the police officer, said. Roberson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

It remains unclear exactly what happened inside the bar. One witness told WGN9 that a drunk patron who was asked to leave the bar returned with a gun and opened fire inside.



According to witnesses who spoke to local reporters, Roberson apprehended the suspect until police arrived.

"He had somebody on the ground with his knee in back, with his gun in his back like, 'Don’t move,'" witness Adam Harris told WGN9.



"I guess when the police got there, they probably thought he was one of the bad guys, cause he had his gun on the guy and they shot him," Harris told Fox32.

