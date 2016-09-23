Seattle Mariners Catcher Suspended For Sending Racially Charged Tweets About Charlotte Protests

Steve Clevenger later apologized, saying he's "sickened by the idea that anyone would think of me in racist terms."

The Seattle Mariners have suspended catcher Steve Clevenger for sending racially charged tweets calling Keith Lamont Scott, the black man fatally shot by police in Charlotte, a "thug" and suggesting protesters "should be locked behind bars like animals."



"Black people beating whites when a thug got shot holding a gun by a black officer haha shit cracks me up. Keep kneeling for the Anthem!" he tweeted in reference to Scott, who was fatally shot by police in Charlotte.



Scott's death has sparked protests in Charlotte, which Clevenger also mocked.

"[Black Lives Matter] is pathetic once again! Obama you are pathetic once again! Everyone involved should be locked behind bars like animals!" the professional athlete tweeted.