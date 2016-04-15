Sanders Lawyers Do Not Like These "Bernie Is My Comrade" T-Shirts One Bit

The Bernie Sanders campaign has asked a company to stop selling merchandise with the tagline "Bernie is my comrade."

An online merchant has accused the Bernie Sanders campaign of "trademark bullying" after a Bernie 2016, Inc. attorney sent him a cease and desist letter regarding T-shirts, mugs, and sweatshirts depicting the candidate with historic communist leaders.

Claire Hawkins, a lawyer with Garvey, Schubert, Barer — which said it is "the official organization" of the campaign — sent the letter to Daniel McCall, demanding his company, Liberty Maniacs, stop selling the items.

The products show Sanders next Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, and others with the tagline, "Bernie is my comrade."

"I was surprised Bernie's campaign would have done that," McCall, who designed the image, told BuzzFeed News. "He didn't seem to be the type of candidate, the type of guy, who would do something like this."

"I'm waiting to see what happens, but I would think Bernie, or one of his staff members will step in and put an end to it. It appears to be pretty silly."

McCall called Liberty Maniacs "a portfolio of my jokes."