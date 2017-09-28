The White House Said Trump's NFL Feud Is "Pretty Black And White" And People Took Notice

The press secretary's comments came just days after President Trump said any NFL player who takes a knee in protest during the national anthem should be fired.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on anthem protests by NFL players: "I don't think there's much to clarify, it's pretty black… https://t.co/a3i5SUB5Bq

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday defended President Trump’s criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem by saying it's "pretty black and white." So naturally, people were like, 👀

Trump's comments "shouldn't be about the NFL against the president. This should be about our country coming together," Huckabee Sanders said during Thursday's White House press briefing.

Reporter April Ryan attempted to clarify her question, pointing out that many players are protesting racial injustices, to which Huckabee Sanders responded, "I don’t think there’s much to clarify. It’s pretty black and white there."

Trump and the NFL have been in an ongoing feud since Friday, when the president said that any player who did not stand for the anthem was a "son of a bitch" who should be fired.