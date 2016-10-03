Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Will Be A Better President "Than A Woman"

"Don't you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman?"

Rudy Giuliani, New York City's former mayor and a current Trump campaign adviser, said Sunday that Donald Trump is better fit for president "than a woman," in an interview on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.



"Don't you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman, and the only thing she's ever produced is a lot of work for the FBI checking out her emails," Giuliani told Stephanopoulos on Sunday.