Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Will Be A Better President "Than A Woman"
"Don't you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman?"
Rudy Giuliani, New York City's former mayor and a current Trump campaign adviser, said Sunday that Donald Trump is better fit for president "than a woman," in an interview on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
"Don't you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman, and the only thing she's ever produced is a lot of work for the FBI checking out her emails," Giuliani told Stephanopoulos on Sunday.
Giuliani's interview comes less than a week after Trump was criticized for comments he made about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.
During the presidential debate on Sept. 26, Hillary Clinton slammed the Republican nominee for referring to Machado as "Miss Piggy." Trump defended the remark by saying Machado had “gained a massive amount of weight” and was “the worst contestant we’ve had” in the competition.
And on Monday, the AP ran an article detailing Trump's sexist remarks while filming his former reality show, The Apprentice.
Watch the full interview here:
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.