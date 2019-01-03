Rashida Tlaib Will Be Sworn In To Congress Using Thomas Jefferson's Qur'an

Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman elected to the US House of Representatives, will be sworn in Thursday using Thomas Jefferson’s personal copy of the Qur'an.



The Michigan Democrat won her election in November after running unopposed by a Republican. Tlaib, 42, won the 13th District House seat that for decades was held by Detroit’s legendary former congressman and civil rights icon John Conyers Jr., who stepped down last year amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct first reported by BuzzFeed News.



Tlaib, who is one of the first two Muslim women elected into the US House of Representatives (Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is the other), will use Jefferson’s personal copy of George Sale’s 1734 translation of the Qur'an into English, which Jefferson purchased as a law student at the College of William & Mary in 1765. The copy resides in the Library of Congress, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Washington Post points out that the introduction in Jefferson's Qur'an, written by George Sale, does not shed a favorable light on Islam.



"Whatever use an impartial version of the Koran may be of in other respects, it is absolutely necessary to undeceive those who, from the ignorant or unfair translations which have appeared, have entertained too favourable an opinion of the original, and also to enable us effectually to expose the imposture," the opening says, according to the Washington Post.



Even so, Tlaib said she believes using the Qur'an on Thursday is an important moment for the country.

"It’s important to me because a lot of Americans have this kind of feeling that Islam is somehow foreign to American history," Tlaib told the Detroit Free Press. "Some of our Founding Fathers knew more about Islam than some members of Congress now."

When Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota also used Jefferson's Qur'an in 2007 during his swearing-in, the act was met with some criticism, including from his colleague, Virginia Rep. Virgil Goode.

"The Muslim Representative from Minnesota was elected by the voters of that district and if American citizens don’t wake up and adopt the Virgil Goode position on immigration there will likely be many more Muslims elected to office and demanding the use of the Koran,” Goode said at the time.

