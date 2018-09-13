At Least Two South Carolina Detention Centers In Hurricane Evacuation Zones Will Not Relocate Inmates

Two detention centers within South Carolina's mandatory evacuation zones said they will not relocate inmates — as millions of people evacuate the region ahead of Hurricane Florence's expected landfall on Friday.

Inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County — which is in a flood zone and under mandatory evacuation — will not be evacuated, a spokesperson for the county's sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News.



Hurricane Florence, currently a Category 2 storm, will likely be "the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast," the National Weather Service warned, adding that the storm can cause "unbelievable damage."

Coastal areas in North Carolina and South Carolina will see continuous rainfall and could see life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds before then, the National Weather Service said.



"The Detention Center can withstand sustained winds up to 155 mph," Roger Antonio, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in a statement. "It is self-reliant and functional with generators in place to ensure security and safety needs."

The detention center houses 1,047 men and 119 women, according to the facility's website.

Antonio said the facility's overseeing doctor increased medical staffing ahead of the storm, adding that the detention center has never experienced "flooding issues or even water issues."