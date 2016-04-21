BuzzFeed News

Publication Covers From Around The World Mourn Prince's Death

Publication Covers From Around The World Mourn Prince's Death

Prince died Thursday at the age of 57.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 22, 2016, at 12:02 a.m. ET

Posted on April 21, 2016, at 6:03 p.m. ET

1. The Independent (U.K.)

Twitter: @Independent

2. The Guardian (U.K.)

Twitter: @paul__johnson

3. Metro (U.K.)

Twitter: @suttonnick

4. The Sun (U.K.)

Twitter: @suttonnick
5. The Times of London (U.K.)

Twitter: @thetimes

6. Daily Mirror (U.K.)

Twitter: @suttonnick

7. VG (Norway)

Twitter: @Journalisti

8. Liberation (France)

Twitter: @suttonnick
9. NRC Next (The Netherlands)

Twitter: @Vendeville

10. The New Yorker (U.S.A.)

Twitter: @NewYorker

11. New York Daily News

Twitter: @NYDailyNews

12. New York Post

Twitter: @nypost
13. Los Angeles Times

Twitter: @michaelwhitley

14. The New York Times

Twitter: @nytimes

