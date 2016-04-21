Publication Covers From Around The World Mourn Prince's Death
Prince died Thursday at the age of 57.
1. The Independent (U.K.)
2. The Guardian (U.K.)
3. Metro (U.K.)
4. The Sun (U.K.)
5. The Times of London (U.K.)
6. Daily Mirror (U.K.)
7. VG (Norway)
8. Liberation (France)
9. NRC Next (The Netherlands)
10. The New Yorker (U.S.A.)
11. New York Daily News
12. New York Post
13. Los Angeles Times
14. The New York Times
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.