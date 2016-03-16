Police Officer Fatally Shot Another Cop After Mistaking Him For Gunman

Officer Jacai Colson died on Sunday in a shootout between officers and a suspect who opened fire on a police station.

The Maryland police officer who died Sunday during a shootout with a gunman who opened fire on a police station was actually killed by a bullet from another officer who mistook his coworker for the suspect, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski III said.

Officer Jacai Colson was in plainclothes when Michael Ford began shooting outside a police station in Landover, police said, adding Ford was allegedly trying to commit "suicide by cop."

Stawinski said in a press conference Wednesday that the officer who fired the shot that killed Colson "deliberately aimed at him." The officer involved in the shooting has not provided a statement yet, Stawinski said.