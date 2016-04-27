Here's Chris Christie's Wife's "Cringe Worthy" Reaction To Trump's "Woman's Card" Comment
"We are all Mary Pat Christie with that eye roll."
Donald Trump swept all five Republican primaries Tuesday night, saying at his victory speech he's now the "presumptive nominee" of the party. He also said he'll easily beat Hillary Clinton because "the only thing she has got going is the woman's card."
"If Hillary Clinton was a man I don't think she'd get 5% of the vote," he said at Trump Tower in Manhattan. "The only thing she has got going is the woman's card. The beautiful thing is, women don't like her. Look how well I did with women."
This is how Mary Pat Christie — the wife of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who endorsed trump — reacted to Trump's statement. Some people are calling it a "wince" and an "eye roll."
People were quick to point out the face she made.
This guy speaks the truth:
-
