Here's Chris Christie's Wife's "Cringe Worthy" Reaction To Trump's "Woman's Card" Comment

news

"We are all Mary Pat Christie with that eye roll."

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on April 26, 2016, at 11:33 p.m. ET

Donald Trump swept all five Republican primaries Tuesday night, saying at his victory speech he's now the "presumptive nominee" of the party. He also said he'll easily beat Hillary Clinton because "the only thing she has got going is the woman's card."

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"If Hillary Clinton was a man I don't think she'd get 5% of the vote," he said at Trump Tower in Manhattan. "The only thing she has got going is the woman's card. The beautiful thing is, women don't like her. Look how well I did with women."

This is how Mary Pat Christie — the wife of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who endorsed trump — reacted to Trump's statement. Some people are calling it a "wince" and an "eye roll."

Mary Pat Christie as Trump talks "woman's card."
Nick Corasaniti @NYTnickc

Mary Pat Christie as Trump talks "woman's card."

People were quick to point out the face she made.

Uchenna Oguekwe @chenna_benna

@MSNBC @realDonaldTrump @HillaryClinton Mary Pat Christie's face when he made that statement said it all. Cringe worthy.

Carla Teague @CarlaTeague00

@donnabrazile CNN even noticed Mary Pat Christie wince at his remarks regarding Hillary

Kelly Roache @kelly_c_roache

Shade of the night: Mary Pat Christie's conspicuous eye roll when Trump claimed Clinton'd only get 5% of the vote if were man #SuperTuesday

Shauna Richardson @ShaunaRRichards

We are all Mary Pat Christie with that eye roll. #SuperTuesday #ImWithHer

Best Tater Available @redskin_potato

Mary Pat Christie is definitely voting for Hillary. Chris is still undecided.

Philosopher Queen @Savannah__P

Mary Pat Christie's wince during Trumps "woman card" remark #priceless @JudgeNathan

Lisa Wood Shapiro @LisaWShapiro

Mary Pat Christie missed the webinar: poker faces and their uses

This guy speaks the truth:

Roronoa Zoro @Big_Ish

Lmfao this election cycle is amazing

