Pentagon Says ISIS So-Called "Minister Of War" Killed

Another "senior leader" who had served "as a finance minister and is responsible for some external affairs and plot" was also killed this month.

The U.S. government recently killed ISIS's so-called "minister of war" and a "senior leader, serving as a finance minister and is responsible for some external affairs and plot," the Pentagon said Friday.

Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli, who is known by other names including Haji Iman, was part of the group's finance arm and was killed this week, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said. Carter would not say if he was killed in Iraq or Syria.

"He was a well known terrorist within ISIL's ranks," Carter said at a press conference Wednesday.

Omar al-Shishani, the group's so-called "minister of war" was killed earlier this month, Carter said.



"Leaders can be replaced. However, these leaders have been around for a long time. They are senior, they are experienced,’’ Carter said.



Carter said the momentum of the campaign to defeat ISIS is "clearly on our side."