Olympic Swimmer Ariana Kukors Said Her Coach Sexually Abused Her When She Was 16

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors publicly accused her former swim coach, Sean Hutchison, of sexually abusing her when she was 16 years old.

Kukors, 28, came forward with her story the day after authorities searched Hutchison's Seattle home for evidence he took sexually explicit photos of Kukors when she was a teenager. Kukors' lawyer said computers and phones were seized for examination.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Kukors, a Seattle native, said her former coach began grooming her — a term used to describe when a perpetrator will gain a victim's trust and break down their defenses — when she was a 13-year-old training at King Aquatic Club in Washington state.

Michael Brooks, the head coach at King Aquatic Club, issued a statement Thursday saying "last night's news broke our collective hearts."

"Ariana Kukors is part of the King Aquatic family and we only want the best for her," Brooks said. "Our staff is meeting to review this devastating news."

Hutchison, an executive at King Aquatic, has not had direct interactions with swimmers "for a very long time," the statement added.

Hutchison did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



"I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough," Kukors said in a statement. "I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself. But in time, I've realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten. Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize its tragic consequences before it's too late."