Lori Loughlin's Daughter Reacted To Rumors About Her Life After The College Admissions Scandal

"@dailymail@starmagazine @people @perezhilton@everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says," she captioned a photo of herself with her middle fingers up.

While it wasn't exactly clear what the YouTuber was reacting to in an Instagram post Sunday, she appeared to be taking a stab at gossip sites' recent reporting on the fallout of the college admission scandal. In recent days, multiple stories have cited unnamed sources claiming to have the inside scoop on Olivia Jade's relationship with her mother, whether or not she'll return to the University of Southern California, and what's next in her career as an influencer.

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli reacted to rumors circulating about her life by addressing the media with a clear message: middle fingers up.

Since March, the whole family has been in the spotlight after news broke that Loughlin was one of the highest profile names in the college admission scandal. Federal prosecutors have accused her of spending $500,000 in illegal bribes to get her two daughters into USC.

While several people accused in the scandal have pled guilty — including actor Felicity Huffman — Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli rejected a plea deal, choosing to fight the charges lodged against them.

In May, a source told People that Loughlin didn't accept a plea deal because "she felt that she hadn't done anything that any mom wouldn't have done."

As Loughlin and Giannuli prepare to go to trial in the case — the next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 — Olivia Jade's personal and professional life has been at the center of media reports. .

Sephora and TRESemmé both ended partnerships with Olivia Jade in March. On Thursday, a source told Entertainment Tonight she never wanted to attend USC and was dropping out to focus on her influencer career, a story which hasn't been confirmed. Throughout it all, there have been rumors about a rift between Olivia Jade and her mother, with paparazzi catching Olivia moving out of the family's home.

While the exact meaning of her post remains unclear, this is only the her second Instagram post since the scandal broke. Last month she broke her social media silence to post a birthday message to her mom.