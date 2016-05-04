Obama Drinks Flint Water, Tells Residents "I’ve Got Your Back"

The president's visit came as the Michigan city's former water supervisor pleaded no contest to criminal charges connected to the crisis and agreed to cooperate.

President Obama arrived in Flint, Michigan on Wednesday, and met with the city's residents to discuss the ongoing water crisis.

Obama also met with Gov. Rick Snyder and Mayor Karen Weaver, in an effort to reassure Flint's residents that the federal government is not ignoring the crisis.

The water contamination happened when Flint changed its water supply from the Detroit System to the Flint River in 2013 in an effort to save money. Lead from the old pipes seeped into the water and children began experiencing high levels of lead in their blood — which can cause a number of health problems.

City health officials insist filtered water is now safe for drinking and cooking.

Last month, Snyder — who as Michigan governor has faced heavy criticism for his handling of the crisis, including from Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders — drank a glass of filtered Flint water, insisting it is safe to do so.

Following his meeting with Flint city officials, Obama was asked if he would drink the filtered water.

"Generally I don't do stunts, but here you go," he said as he took a sip of water. "The water around this table was Flint water that was filtered. And it just confirms what we know scientifically, which is that if you're using a filter, if you're installing it, then Flint water at this point is drinkable."