NYPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Akai Gurley Gets No Jail Time, Conviction Reduced

A judge on Tuesday reduced the conviction against former New York Police Officer Peter Liang — who fatally shot unarmed Akai Gurley in 2014 — from manslaughter to criminally negligent homicide.

"I apologize to Melissa Butler and Akai Gurley's family," Liang said in court as he turned and faced the gallery. "I love my wife and family for supporting me I want them to be proud of me."

He added that he wanted to be a police officer from a very young age.

"My parents thought it was a foolish dream to become a police officer," Liang said. "It was a dream come true when I graduated the police academy. The shooting was an accident...My life has forever changed."

Liang fired his service weapon while he was on the eighth floor stair landing of the Pink Houses in Brooklyn. The bullet hit a wall, ricocheted, and fatally struck Gurley, who was standing on the seventh floor landing.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun sentenced Liang to five years probation and 800 hours of community service. Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson had previously requested Liang not be sent to prison.

"As I watched the video of the defendant entering the lobby of the Pink Houses, I couldn't help but get the impression that he was entering with a serious mind of doing his job of protecting the people," Chun said. "Shooting that gun and killing somebody was probably the last thing on his mind. This was not an intentional act. This was an act of criminal negligence."

But the judge's decision didn't go over well with family members.

"There is no justice," Gurley's aunt, Hertencia Petersen, said as she exited the courtroom after the hearing. "This is ridiculous."

Inside the courtroom, family and others told the court how Gurley's death had affected them.

"When you stole Akai's life, you stole mine as well," Gurley's girlfriend, Melissa Butler, said as she addressed the former officer. "You took a piece of me. You took a piece of my heart."

Kimberly Ballinger, the mother of Gurley's daughter, said in court that she has to relive what happened that night over and over.

"Every day she asks me why her dad was killed by a police officer," Ballinger said.