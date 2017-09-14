The New York Police Department released footage of last week's police-involved fatal shooting of a Bronx man holding a knife and a fake gun — the first to be made public under the city's pilot body camera program.



Officers responded to Miguel Richards' apartment on Sept. 6 after his landlord called on police to perform a wellness check, according to the New York Daily News. When officers arrived, video shows they encountered Richards standing in the corner of his bedroom, wearing a polo shirt and sunglasses, holding a knife in his left hand. His right hand was behind his back.



The officers on the video can be heard repeatedly ordering Richards to drop the knife. In total, officers asked Richards to drop the knife 44 times.

"I don't want to shoot you, but I will if you don't drop that knife," the officer says at one point on the video.

The police department released seven videos showing the standoff from the perspective of four officers. They also released a 17-minute compilation of all the videos.