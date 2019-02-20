A Man Was Dragged To His Death By A Subway Train At NYC's Grand Central Station

A 39-year-old man was killed in New York City after some part of his clothing or bag got caught on a train as it pulled out of the Grand Central Station.

Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Grand Central 42nd Street station on the 7 train line to reports that a person was struck by a train.

The man was reportedly walking on the yellow line that's painted on the edge of the platform when his clothing or bag got caught on the train as it was pulling out of the station, according to the New York Times.

A transit source told BuzzFeed News that the train was already in motion, exiting the station, when the man entered the platform, adding that it is unclear how he made contact with the side of the moving train.

The source said that since the train was already in motion, the doors were already closed, so it doesn't appear that the man's attire became lodged in a closing door.

The Times reported that surveillance video from the station shows the man's body being dragged into the subway tunnel and striking an electrical box that caused a flash. The spark reportedly caught the attention of a train operator who brought the subway to a halt.

When officers arrived to the scene, the 39-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive, having suffered severe trauma to his body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.